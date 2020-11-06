There are almost 4,000 beds in 24 municipal medical facilities.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko says the municipal hospitals equipped to handle COVID-19 patients are filled by 62%.

Read alsoSenior health official elaborates on public transportation if Kyiv becomes red zoneHe made the comment during an online briefing on November 6, as reported by an UNIAN correspondent.

Klitschko says the number of beds in hospitals will be increased.

"To date, we have already prepared almost 4,000 beds in 24 municipal medical facilities. In particular, this week, the city authorities have allocated almost 800 beds in four city hospitals. That is, hospitals Nos. 3, 5, 7, and 12 are being prepared to receive new patients," he said.

The number of beds for COVID-19 patients has also been increased in maternity hospital No. 3 and the Nephrology and Dialysis Center, he said.

According to Klitschko, 2,011 COVID-19 patients, including 39 children, are being treated in hospitals for the time being. Some 547 patients are in serious condition, while 797 people receive oxygen. In addition, 38 patients are on ventilators.

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 9,721 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of November 6, 2020.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 440,188 as of November 6, 2020.

As many as 195,544 patients, including 10,762 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 8,125 with 201 fatalities recorded in the past day.

The government reported 236,519 active cases as of November 6. In total, there have been 517,028 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

In total, 3,521,175 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been carried out since the outbreak.

Author: UNIAN