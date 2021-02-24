Earlier, the billboard spoke praise for counterintelligence operatives.

The SBU Security Service of Ukraine says it has installed a billboard saying "Crimea is Ukraine!" in front of the Russian embassy in the capital city of Kyiv.

The relevant photo was published by the SBU press service on Telegram on February 24.

"Just a photo, just the Russian embassy in Kyiv, and a statement of the fact that Crimea is Ukraine," the press service said.

The banner placed outside the embassy building, which is located on the capital's Povitroflotskyi Avenue, also portrays the SBU emblem.

Russian occupation of Crimea

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in March 2014 after its troops had occupied the peninsula. An illegal referendum was held for Crimeans to decide on accession to Russia. De-facto Crimean authorities reported that allegedly 96.77% of the Crimean population had voted for joining Russia.

On March 18, 2014, the so-called agreement on the accession of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to Russia was signed in the Kremlin.

The West did not recognize the annexation in response to which sanctions against Russia were introduced.

Ukraine's parliament voted to designate February 20, 2014, as the official date when the temporary occupation of Crimea began.

