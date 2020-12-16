As of 09:20 Kyiv time, there were over 100 people participating in the event.

Members of the SaveFOP [Save Individual Entrepreneurs] movement continue their "STOP lockdown!" rally on Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square).

As of 09:20 Kyiv time, there were over 100 people participating in the event. Some of the protesters stayed overnight there. The situation is calm, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

Law enforcement officers are monitoring the rally.

Yesterday, December 15, the organizers of the rally announced they would stay on the Maidan at night since they were expecting more entrepreneurs to arrive from the regions.

Read alsoEntrepreneurs, police clash amid rally downtown KyivCurrently, three small tents are being put up on the square. The number of protesters is growing.

Meanwhile, police officers in the central subway station stop individuals who look like activists and check their personal belongings.

Protesters' demands

The protesters demand that the authorities fulfill economic requirements, in particular, pass a number of bills, as well as dismiss Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Getmantsev. The protesters emphasize they are ready to leave the Maidan after their requirements have been met.

Earlier, entrepreneurs demanded that the government abolish the quarantine for small- and micro-businesses, as well as passing bills No. 3853-1 (2) and No. 3993, aimed at protecting the simplified system of taxation, accounting and reporting.

Author: UNIAN