The capital has been in the "red" zone since March 23.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov has told journalists when Kyiv is set to leave the "red" zone where the toughest quarantine restrictions apply.

Speaking with the Strana outlet, Stepanov said Kyiv was already leaving the "red" zone.

"I think this will happen exactly before the end of this week," the minister said. "The situation with the incidence in the capital is gradually stabilizing."

Quarantine in Kyiv: Background

Kyiv has been in the "red" quarantine zone since March 23.

Since April 5, an even tougher lockdown has been introduced in Kyiv due to worsening Covid stats, in particular, public transport carriers were only allowed to take passengers with special passes issued by local authorities to critical infrastructure personnel and a number of other categories of residents. Kindergartens and schools have been told to close.

On April 14, lockdown restrictions were extended until April 30.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko