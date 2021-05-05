Police received an anonymous bomb threat call earlier on Wednesday.

Kyiv police have found no explosives during searches on Maidan Nezalezhnosti, or Independence Square, and inside a nearby subway station.

This was reported by Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky police station to UNIAN.

Read alsoMan threatening to blow up restaurant downtown Kyiv detained (UPDATE)

The police said the searches on the square had been over.

Reports appeared earlier on Wednesday that the Maidan Nezalezhnosti subway station had been shut down for technical reasons. The police later said they were checking a bomb threat report.

At about 18:20 Kyiv time on Wednesday, the special line "102" received an anonymous call. The caller did not mention whether it was the square or the subway station.

Later, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti subway station re-opened and now it works as usual.

Translation: Akulenko Olena