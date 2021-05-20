The president also answered a question on whether he sees Klitschko as a potential rival at the next presidential election.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has commented on the ongoing raids targeting Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko's entourage.

Zelensky delivered a comment at a press conference on the results of his two years in office, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

"I have nothing to do with Mr. Mayor. Except for one thing: he is part of my vertical. The head of the Kyiv City State Administration is the president's vertical," Zelensky said.

Read alsoSBU refutes reports on intended search of Mayor Klitschko's homeAccording to the head of state, he has great respect for Klitschko's victories.

"I respect all his [Klitschko's] victories he had had before he came into politics. As for the raids, this is a question to law enforcers who conducted 50 to 70 raids targeting Klitschko's entourage. The officials shouldn't have stolen from the Ukrainian budget," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he expressed regret over Klitschko's public stance on the ongoing investigations [claims of political pressure on his team and himself]: "I think he is acting in a wrong way."

Speaking of possible rivalry at the next election, Klitschko said: "Firstly, no one said I was intending to go for a second term. Secondly, it's not Ukraine who voted for him but Kyiv. Thirdly, there are polls out there. I believe they provide all answers. Fourthly, my Office chief does not take bribes, so we are no rivals."

