Kyiv's Baroque-style St. Andrew's Church has resumed its religions services after repairs that lasted 11 years.

The first service was held on the day to honor Saint Andrew the First-Called and Apostle, the press service of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) said.

The service was led by representative of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Metropolitan of France Emmanuel Adamakis; co-served by Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bishop of Comana Michael (Mykhailo) and Archbishop of Chernihiv and Nizhyn Yevstratiy (Zorya).

The OCU also mentioned that on the site where St. Andrew's Church is located there was the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross early in the 13th century. Its name is linked with a story of the chronicles claiming that it was the exact place where Andrew the Apostle set up a cross, prophesying a large city would be founded there.

