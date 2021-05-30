The president says he hears the "heartbeat" of the capital city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Ukrainians on Kyiv Day.

He posted his greetings on Facebook on May 30.

"Kyiv is special. It seems there is no such person who would not have found something of their own here. Cozy streets of Podil that are full of history and wide avenues of 'sleeper' neighborhoods fascinate in their own way," he said.

"But the main thing in Kyiv is that one constantly hears its heartbeat. A heartbeat that charges. If Kyiv were a human being, I would like to just hug him and say today: 'I love you, old man! Happy birthday, Kyiv!'"

Kyiv Day 2021

Kyiv Day is marked on May 30, 2021. As was the case last year, the capital city celebrates its day amid quarantine restrictions.

Kyiv used to celebrate its day on a large scale, in particular, with a grand concert on Independence Square, as well as with trade fairs, marathons and other interesting events. However, for the second year in a row, the coronavirus epidemic has changed the city's daily life and festivities.

So, this year there were a few public events, and the planned ones were held in a modified format, adapted in accordance with the current quarantine requirements.

One of the events was the 28th Kyiv Chestnut Run 2021, a traditional charitable marathon.

Translation: Akulenko Olena