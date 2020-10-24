The official says he has to self-isolate and work from home.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said he tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, just a day before local elections in Ukraine, which are scheduled for October 25.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports 560 new COVID-19 cases, 18 fatalities in past day"The coronavirus 'crept up' at the most inopportune moment. Today I've received a positive test result. Of course, my work as a mayor during the pandemic involves constant exposure to risk, namely communication with people and inspection of hospitals. In particular, I regularly visited the infectious disease wards where COVID-19 patients are treated." I tried to be careful. Given the specifics of my work, I regularly did tests. Unfortunately, today's test result is disappointing," he said on Telegram on October 24.

Klitschko says his condition is satisfactory and he feels good. But he has to self-isolate and work from home.

The mayor also urged citizens not to ignore the basic security rules, underestimating the threat.

COVID-19 in Kyiv: Latest

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 560 in the past day.

As of October 24, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 33,695.

Some 197 people had recovered in the past day. In total, 11,686 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The total death toll in the city is 674 cases.

Author: UNIAN