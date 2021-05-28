Ukraine's capital ranked 139th before.

Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv has ranked 87th among the TOP 100 best cities worldwide.

This is evidenced by the Resonance Consultancy's Best Cities ranking posted on bestcities.org.

Kyiv ranked 139th before.

Read alsoKyiv among world's top 100 greenest citiesAccording to the ranking, the TOP 3 best cities are London, New York City, and Paris. The cities were assessed according to a number of criteria: safety, quality of infrastructure, accessibility of transport, the number of cultural institutions, the level of business development, etc.

Over the year, Kyiv climbed 52 steps and outstripped Hanover, Minsk, Bucharest, Dusseldorf, Manchester, and Glasgow. The authors of the rating believe the Ukrainian capital has all chances to rise higher next year.

"Architecturally endowed, friendly and creative, Kyiv is a subdued European capital on the rise," they say.

Background

In August 2020, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko vowed to bring Kyiv to the TOP 100 best cities within five years and presented a plan how to realize this goal. In particular, it concerns the development of the transport system, social infrastructure and the renovation of outdated buildings.

"The trend is that the future is not for superpowers or associations of countries, but for megacities. Today, over four billion people live in megacities and small towns. According to forecasts, seven billion people will live in cities in 25 years. Megacities will be at the forefront of development. They will be magnets attracting the best talents and the greatest resources," Klitschko said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila