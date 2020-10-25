He is likely to compete with Oleksandr Popov in the second round of the mayoral elections in Kyiv.

Vitaliy Klitschko is in the lead in the mayoral elections in Kyiv, according to the results of an exit poll.

Kyiv's incumbent mayor is gaining 47.8% of the vote, the Rating sociological group estimates.

Candidate from the Opposition Platform – For Life, Oleksandr Popov, ranks second with 8.6%.

The third is a candidate from the Holos (Voice) Party, Serhiy Prytula, who was backed by 8.3% of votes.

Iryna Vereshchuk from the ruling Servant of the People Party won 8% of the vote, while Oleksiy Kucherenko from the Batkivshchyna Party had 6.3%.

The remaining candidates had less than 5% of the vote.

In particular, Andriy Palchevsky got 4.5%, candidate from the Strength and Honor Party Ihor Smeshko had 3.4%, candidate from the Yednist (Unity) Oleksandr Omelchenko had 2.6%, candidate from the Svoboda Party Andriy Illenko had 2.2%, candidate from the Bereza Ecopartiya Party Boryslav Bereza scored 1.1% of the vote. The rest of the candidates gained less than 1%.

Thus, Vitaliy Klitschko and Oleksandr Popov are likely to compete in the second round of the mayoral elections in Kyiv.

The poll took place at the exit of 100 polling stations. Some 10,402 respondents were interviewed. The margin of error is no more than 1.0%. The poll was conducted anonymously; the respondents filled out questionnaires on their own and put them into separate boxes.

Local elections in October 2020

October 25 is Local Election Day in Ukraine.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 and closed at 20:00 Kyiv time.

The voter turnout across the country as of 16:00 Kyiv time on October 25 was 27%. The highest figure was in Odesa region without the city of Odesa (26%), and the lowest turnout was reported in Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions (14%).

Election commissions must summarize the voting results by November 3 inclusively, and announce the official election results by November 6 inclusively.

Author: UNIAN