If the situation does not improve, both the city authorities and the government will decide to halt public transport in the capital city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said public transport in the capital city may be halted over crowds of passengers.

"Public transport amid quarantine operates only for those passengers who get to work or on urgent matters... I believe the crowds in transport [demonstrate] the irresponsibility of those people who do not follow the recommendations and ignore the rules," he wrote on Facebook on March 24.

According to Klitschko, a halt to public transport services is quite possible in Kyiv.

"If the situation does not improve, both the municipality and the [central] government will decide on public transport shutdowns in the capital city," the mayor added.

The city of Kyiv has been included in the red quarantine zone since March 23, although the tough quarantine has been announced by the local authorities since March 20.

The red zone provides for a number of quarantine curbs.

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized the local authorities to independently decide on restrictions for public transport in the red zone regions.

On March 22, First Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk said the city of Kyiv would not halt public surface and underground transport during the ongoing tough quarantine, but its strict compliance with anti-epidemic standards would be required. In particular, no more than 50% of public transport seating capacity should be filled.

The State Consumer Service said private carriers in Kyiv would be checked for compliance with the quarantine rules for a number of passengers in their vehicles.

