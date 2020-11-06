The local elections took place on October 25.

The Kyiv City Territorial Election Commission has announced the final results of voting for candidates running for the Kyiv Mayor's seat.

According to the vote count, Vitaliy Klitschko has scored a landslide victory in the Kyiv mayoral elections with 50.52%. This means that the second round of the race is not needed because one of the candidates has already received more than half of all votes.

Klitschko was backed by 365,161 voters.

The commission also announced that seven parties had overcome the 5% threshold to secure Kyiv City Council seats, namely:

• Ex-President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity has 20.52% of the vote;

• Vitaliy Klitschko's UDAR Party has 19.98%;

• Ex-Mayor Oleksandr Omelchenko's Yednist (Unity) has 8.74%;

• Opposition Platform – For Life has 7.81%;

• The ruling Servant of the People Party has 7.53%;

• Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna has 7.49%;

• The Holos (Voice) Party has 5.97%.

Candidates running for the mayor's seat

From the beginning, the incumbent mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko with his political force UDAR and the candidate from the Holos Party Serhiy Prytula were among the pre-election favorites.

According to the September poll, 43.6% of Kyiv residents were ready to vote for Klitschko, 9.8% for Prytula.

On September 28, the Kyiv Territorial Election Commission registered 17 candidates running for Kyiv mayor. Among them were Ihor Smeshko, who ran for president in 2019, Andriy Palchevsky, Oleksiy Kucherenko, and the former mayor of Kyiv during Yanukovych's presidency, Oleksandr Popov.

