As of 10:00, about 500 people have already gathered on the square.

Ukrainian entrepreneurs are rallying in the Kyiv center to protest quarantine restrictions and tougher taxation policies.

About 1,000 activists are expected to take part in the protest campaign today, January 28, the SaveFOP [Save Individual Entrepreneurs] movement group wrote on Facebook.

Read alsoRada postpones introduction of cash registers for entrepreneursThe crowd is gathering in the Maidan Nezalezhnosti Square, downtown Kyiv.

Protesters' demands

Entrepreneurs oppose the introduction of quarantine curbs in Ukraine, affecting their businesses. In addition, they stand against the government's intention to tighten tax policy and introduce cash registers for most categories of small-scale entrepreneurs.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on December 1, after numerous protest actions, passed a compromise draft law that postponed the introduction of cash registers for another year. However, protesters demand some more radical concessions on the part of authorities.

