Kyiv authorities have released an updated map of underground shelters to be used in emergency situations.
The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration says a special fund of civil defense protective structures has been created to shelter the population from man-made, natural, and military emergencies.
They include civil defense storage facilities, subway, basements in apartment blocks, underground parking lots, and other underground structures that could be employed for the relevant needs temporarily.
It is noted that the heads of organizations and owners of structures marked on the map are required to provide free access to shelters if necessary.
