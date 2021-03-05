Wage arrears increased by almost 1.7 times, to UAH 340 million (US$12.25 million).

In Kyiv, the unemployment rate over the past year, as per the methodology applied by the International Labor Organization, increased by 0.9 percentage points, to 6.6%.

That's according to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration referring to the report on the capital's socio-economic development in 2020.

The Kyiv City State Administration has recorded an increase in the consumer price index, up to 105.8%.

Last year, imports fell by 10.6% to almost $23 billion due to a decrease in the volume of movement of goods, including mineral products, machinery, equipment and mechanisms, as well as electrical equipment and products of the chemical and related industries. Exports were down by 0.3%, or almost $12.5 billion.

