Some 40% of urban green space in the city is covered by trees.

The capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, has made it to the TOP 100 of the world's greenest cities.

That's according to Hugsi Green ranking.

Urban green space in Kyiv makes up for 44% of the total area, including 40% covered by trees and 4% – by grass.

Urban green space per capita stands at 82.3 square meters, the ranking says.

Charlotte, North Carolina (US), tops the list, while Durban (RSA) and Vilnius (Lithuania) rank second and third, respectively.

The ranking compiles data for 155 cities from 60 countries worldwide. The project analyzes satellite data using artificial intelligence to assess the environment and the level of urban green space.

