Heavy snowfall that started in the early hours of Monday, February 8, caused major traffic jams across Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv.

Kyiv districts on both right and left banks of the Dnipro River have been affected, according to Google Maps.

As of the morning, traffic was almost blocked along Povitroflotskyi Avenue, Viacheslava Chornovola Street, Peremohy Avenue, Zhylianska Street, Vadyma Hetmana Street, Oleksandra Dovzhenka Street, Chokolivsky Boulevard, Valeriia Lobanovskoho Avenue, Lubomyra Husara Avenue, Shchuseva Street, Oleny Telihy Street, Semena Skliarenka Street, Naberezhno-Rybalska Street, and Naberezhno-Khreshchatytska Street.

Commuters trying to get to Kyiv on public transport and by car are also facing delays. There are traffic jams at almost all highways leading to the city: from the towns of Bucha, Brovary, and Boryspil, as well as the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka.

There are also significant traffic jams on the city's part on the Dnipro River's left bank, namely along Darnytske and Kharkivske Highways, Sobornosti Avenue, Mykoly Bazhana Avenue, and Brovarsky Avenue.

Kyiv bridges

Traffic across capital's bridges toward downtown area is paralyzed as well, in particular along the Paton Bridge, the North Bridge, the Rusanivsky Bridge, the South Bridge, and the Metro Bridge.

Weather forecasters predict an increase in snow to 15-20 cm. Wind gusts of 15-20 meters per second and icy roads are expected. Daytime air temperature may go down as low as -7°C, or even -10°C, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Heavy trucks have been banned from the city until further notice.

Author: UNIAN