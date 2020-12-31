For the first time in 140 years, the average daily air temperature was registered in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv on December 30, that is + 5.3°C, which was 0.7°C up against a record high temperature registered on December 30, 1913.
Read alsoFreezing rain aftermath paralyzes Kyiv (Photo, video)The climatic normal was exceeded by 7.3°С, which corresponds to the weather observed in late October, according to the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Boris Sreznevsky.
The maximum temperature in the afternoon rose to + 7.5°C, thus surpassing the previous record for this day in 1987 by 0.2°C.
At the same time, the temperature in the morning of the last day of 2020 did not drop below + 7.6°C. The previous record value at + 3.2° registered in 1980 was exceeded by 4.4°C.
Record temperature in Kyiv in December
The early hours of December 30 were the warmest in Kyiv, as the temperature did not drop below + 4.5°C. The previous record at + 3.0°C reported in 2003 was overpassed by 1.5°C.