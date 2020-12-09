The police are searching the attackers.

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Yurchenko has been attacked in Kyiv's Holosiyivsky district.

"Two unknown persons approached the lawmaker, began to insult him, and then hit him several times. After that, they fled in a Volkswagen car," the Obozrevatel media outlet reported with reference to a source.

According to the source, the police are searching the attackers.

Read alsoZelensky comments on bribery case against lawmaker from ruling partyYurchenko entered the Verkhovna Rada as a member of the Servant of the People Party, but was expelled from the faction amid a corruption scandal.

Corruption scandal in Verkhovna Rada

The National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) during a sting operation involving an undercover detective established that the MP had allegedly demanded through an intermediary US$13,000 for submitting proposals to the draft law on solid waste recycling and another $200,000 for bribing parliamentary committee members to approve the proposals to be filed.

On September 15, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced in parliament that she saw no reason to serve Yurchenko with charge papers in the bribery case.

The Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said that the aide to the lawmaker, Ivan Feshchenko, had been served with charge papers and is suspected of complicity in the bribery case involving a Member of Parliament. According to the investigation, the aide acted as an intermediary in obtaining US$13,000 for submitting the proposals. He is also charged with the solicitation of a further US$200,000 bribe. The court ruled to arrest Feshchenko, setting bail of over UAH 1 million. He was eventually bailed out and got out of the detention center.

On September 17, Venediktova officially pressed criminal charges against Yurchenko and signed a motion to the court asking to remand him in custody. He is facing charges under Part 4 of Article 368, Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code.

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine on September 21 partly satisfied the prosecutors' motion and ruled to remand in custody Yurchenko, who had been charged in a corruption-related criminal investigation. The bail was set at UAH 3,001,656 (US$106,896), instead of UAH 6 million (US$213,675) initially sought by prosecutors.

On September 25, Yurchenko was released on bail in a bribery case.

Author: UNIAN