BYT demands to revise decision on electing Moroz the speaker
11:07, 11 July 2006Politics
408
And to announce pre-schedule election in VR
The BYT faction will fight for revising the decision on electing Oleksander Moroz the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
BYT faction member Oleh Bilorus disclosed this to UNIAN.
According to him, this is the today’s decision of the BYT faction.
The faction is also convinced that they are all grounds to dissolve the parliament and to announce a new pre-schedule parliamentary election.
