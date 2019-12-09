Normandy summit begins in Paris (Photos)

After the summit, Zelensky is scheduled to separately meet with Putin.

A Normandy summit of four leaders – Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Angela Merkel of Germany, and Emmanuel Macron of France – has begun in Paris.

This summit has become Zelensky's first meeting with Putin since his election as Ukraine's president.

Zelensky is set to negotiate the exchange of prisoners of war, a ceasefire and withdrawal of illegal armed formations from Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

