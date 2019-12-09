Normandy summit begins in Paris (Photos)

18:29, 09 December 2019
Politics
Normandy Four leaders at the negotiating table / REUTERS

This summit has become Zelensky's first meeting with Putin since his election as Ukraine's president.

Zelensky is set to negotiate the exchange of prisoners of war, a ceasefire and withdrawal of illegal armed formations from Donbas, eastern Ukraine.

After the summit, Zelensky is scheduled to separately meet with Putin.

