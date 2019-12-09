Normandy summit begins in Paris (Photos)
18:29, 09 December 2019Politics
1748 0
After the summit, Zelensky is scheduled to separately meet with Putin.
Normandy Four leaders at the negotiating table / REUTERS
A Normandy summit of four leaders – Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Angela Merkel of Germany, and Emmanuel Macron of France – has begun in Paris.
This summit has become Zelensky's first meeting with Putin since his election as Ukraine's president.
Read alsoZelensky meeting with Macron, Merkel in Paris
Zelensky is set to negotiate the exchange of prisoners of war, a ceasefire and withdrawal of illegal armed formations from Donbas, eastern Ukraine.
After the summit, Zelensky is scheduled to separately meet with Putin.
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter