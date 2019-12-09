Zelensky, Putin holding one-on-one meeting as part of Normandy summit

The summit is being hosted by Paris.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are holding a one-on-one meeting as part of the Normandy summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France.

The meeting followed the four leaders' summit, the news portal hromadske said.

Their joint press conference is to be held after meeting, it said.

Read alsoNormandy summit begins in Paris (Photos)

As UNIAN reported earlier, the summit began at about 18:30 Kyiv time on Monday, December 9. Prior to it, Zelensky had separate bilateral meeting with the leaders of France and Germany.

Further steps and terms of bringing peace back to Donbas are on the agenda, the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

A communique is expected to be prepared after the end of the summit.