UN General Assembly calls on Russia to withdraw military forces from Crimea, Donbas

The United Nations General Assembly has called on the Russian Federation to withdraw its military forces and end the occupation of Donbas.

"The UN General Assembly has adopted a draft resolution urging the Russian Federation, as the occupying Power, to withdraw its military forces from Crimea and to end its temporary occupation of Ukrainian territory without delay," the Ukrainian Mission to the United Nations said on Facebook on December 9.

Sixty-three countries voted in favor of the document. Nineteen countries voted against, these are Armenia, Belarus, Burundi, Cambodia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Philippines, the Russian Federation, Serbia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

The draft resolution, entitled "Problem of the Militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, Ukraine, as well as parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov," was cosponsored by 39 nations.

The document calls on the Russian Federation to return unconditionally and without delay all equipment and weapons seized from the released vessels – the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the tugboat Yany Kapu – to the custody of Ukraine.

What is more, it welcomes the release by the Russian Federation of 24 crew members of the three vessels and encourages further negotiations to ensure the release by the Russian Federation of all illegally detained Ukrainian citizens.

The draft resolution condemns visits by Russian officials to the temporarily occupied Crimea, including those in connection with conducting military exercises, and expresses its deep concern over the use of seized Ukrainian military industry enterprises in the occupied Crimea by the Russian Federation.

It also calls all member states as well as international organizations and specialized agencies to refrain from any visits to Crimea that are not agreed with Ukraine.

What is more, the document calls upon the Russian Federation to refrain from efforts to extend its jurisdiction over the nuclear facilities and material in Crimea.

It says it takes note of the fact that security concerns and build-up of forces in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov regions further destabilize the economy and social services, particularly in the coastal regions of Ukraine.