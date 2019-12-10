Zelensky: I don't negotiate with illegal "government" in occupied Donbas

09:40, 10 December 2019
Politics
1494 0
REUTERS

The president has told journalists he believes it would be much "fairer" to have people displaced by conflict, rather than militants, join the talks.

Read alsoZelensky-Putin agreement: Minsk deal as basis, full ceasefire, demining, Steinmeier formula (Document)

"And when in Minsk many things had to be agreed with these representatives [of the illegal armed groups], why it was only they? That is my question. It seems to me that this [involving IDPs in talks] will be fair," Zelensky said.

"And I am in dialogue with them [the IDPs] ... And I would very much like that in Minsk, I think it's right that in Minsk, where there are representatives, supposedly representatives, of the occupied part of Donbas, that a few other representatives join them, those who fled (from Donbas). They are real IDPs and also residents of the occupied Donbas," Zelensky said.

If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter
Tags: #war#Donbas#militants#NormandyFour#talks#conflict#IDPs#separatists#settlement#Zelensky