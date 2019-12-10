Zelensky invites Russian propagandists to visit Donbas: "Don't be afraid to spoil your Brioni shoes"

The comment came in an exchange with a Russian journalist.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Russian propagandists, including an infamous TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov, to come visit Donbas.

"Come, I'll personally show you around. But this must be real, not like some of you do, like that one guy Solovyov. And I always say – come and look at what's happening in Ukraine," Zelensky said, addressing a Russian journalist at a joint press conference with the other three leaders of the Normandy Four following their summit, recalling how he personally visited the village of Stanytsia Luhanska and talked with local residents, Ukrainian TSN TV news service reports.

"Walk around there, use your legs," he said, adding they shouldn't be afraid to spoil their "Brioni shoes".

"I think it's important to feel and understand all this," Zelensky said.

Earlier, Zelensky said Ukraine should regain control over the border with Russia before local elections are held in Donbas.