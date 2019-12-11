EU, Ukraine discuss legal consequences of illegal annexation of Crimea, Sevastopol

The EU and Ukraine gave updates on their respective policies towards Crimea and Sevastopol, including restrictive measures.

"On December 10, 2019 in Brussels, the European Union and Ukraine discussed the consequences of the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol. It was the seventh such meeting," the European Union External Action (EEAS) reported.

The EU and Ukraine gave updates on their respective policies towards Crimea and Sevastopol, including restrictive measures. Issues discussed also included security and the human rights situation on the peninsula. Cooperation in international fora and questions of international law were also addressed by the participants.

"The EU does not and will not recognize the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula by Russia. It remains committed to fully implement its non-recognition policy," it said.

The meeting was held at the level of senior officials from the European External Action Services and the European Commission and representatives of Ukrainian administration.