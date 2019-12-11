Ukraine to prepare amendments to Minsk agreements by next Normandy meeting

The changed agreements will then be discussed with the Normandy Four political advisers and foreign ministers.

Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's political subgroup Oleksiy Reznikov says that amendments to the Minsk agreements will be prepared by the next Normandy meeting, scheduled for March 2020.

"We will certainly prepare these proposals [for the next Normandy meeting] – they even were ready in the president's initiatives," he said, according to the media outlet hromadske.

"But even those four months we'll be waiting will be enough to do by March the home task that was agreed by the sides [at the Normandy summit on December 9]," he said.

Reznikov says that the current Minsk agreements need to be reviewed so that "they could produce results."

The amendments will then be discussed with political advisers and foreign ministers of the Normandy Four – Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Paris on December 9, 2019, to discuss ways to end the war in Donbas.

In particular, they reaffirmed their commitment to the full and comprehensive ceasefire regime by the end of 2019 and supported the arrangement within the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on the disengagement of troops and weapons at three new sites in eastern Ukraine by the end of March 2020.

They encouraged the Trilateral Contact Group to promote the release and exchange of detained persons associated with the conflict by the end of the year on an "all for all" basis, starting with "all identified for all identified."

The parties expressed their interest in reaching agreements within the Normandy format and the Trilateral Contact Group on all legal aspects of the law on the special order of local self-government (on the special status) of certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions – as specified in the Comprehensive Set of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk agreements of 2015 – to ensure its continued operation.

They also consider it necessary to incorporate the so-called "Steinmeier formula" into Ukrainian law according to the version agreed by the Normandy Four leaders and the Trilateral Contact Group.