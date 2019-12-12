NATO Military Committee to hold visiting meeting in Ukraine in March 2020

It will be hosted by Ukraine's National Ground Forces Academy.

The NATO Military Committee is to hold a visiting meeting in Ukraine in March 2020.

"I've been notified by the Mission of Ukraine to NATO that late in March 2020, the NATO Military Committee will hold a visiting meeting at Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy and subordinate military units," chief of the Academy, Lieutenant General Pavlo Tkachuk said on Facebook.

In this regard, he noted that "it is a special honor [for the Academy] and at the same time a huge responsibility."

"The Academy staff have begun preparations for this most important event for the international cooperation of Ukraine and its armed forces to decently represent our country," Tkachuk noted.

The Military Committee (MC) is the senior military authority in NATO and the oldest permanent body in NATO after the North Atlantic Council, both having been formed months after the Alliance came into being. It is the primary source of military advice to NATO's civilian decision-making bodies – the North Atlantic Council and the Nuclear Planning Group.

Its advice is sought prior to any authorization for military action and, consequently represents an essential link between the political decision-making process and the military structure of NATO.

It also provides military guidance to the Alliance's two Strategic Commanders and assists in developing overall strategic policy and concepts for the Alliance. In this context, it prepares an annual long-term assessment of the strength and capabilities of countries and areas posing a risk to NATO's interests.

It meets frequently at the level of Military Representatives (MILREPs) and three times a year at the level of Chiefs of Defense (CHODs). It is chaired by the Chairman of the Military Committee, who is nominated for a three-year term.