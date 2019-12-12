Ruling party in Ukraine reacts to Putin's claim of potential "Srebrenica" in Donbas

People in Ukraine may speak "different languages and dialects", but the "Ukrainian people" are united, the party chief stressed.

Head of the Servant of the People Party, Oleksandr Kornienko, says there can be no new "Srebrenica" massacre in Donbas after the end of its occupation, as Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed earlier.

Kornienko emphasized that speaking about Srebrenica, the cause of the massacre should also be noted, namely ethnic and religious factors, Liga reports.

People in Ukraine may speak "different languages and dialects", but the "Ukrainian people" are united, the MP said. In most cases, he added, they're either united with one faith or they are atheists. "We are clearly aware of who has inspired all this [conflict] and how it arose in Donbas, and therefore there can be no such comparisons," the party chief said.

As UNIAN reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Normandy Four summit insisted on restoring Ukraine's control over the border in Donbas and said he would return to the issue at the next summit set to be held in four months.

UNIAN memo. The Srebrenica massacre, also known as the Srebrenica genocide, was the July 1995 genocide of more than 8,000 Bosniaks, mainly men and boys, in and around the town of Srebrenica during the Bosnian War.