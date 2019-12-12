Ukraine's MFA concerned over Crimean occupation administration envoys' visit to Serbia

Ukraine qualifies the visit as Russia's attempt to legitimize the illegal occupation of Crimea.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has expressed its deep concern about the recent visit of representatives of the occupation administration in Crimea to Belgrade and their participation in official events.

In particular, the delegation from Russian-occupied Crimea met with deputies of the Serbian parliament during their visit to Belgrade on December 4-7. The envoys of the so-called "Crimean authorities" also took part in a conference titled "The Belgrade Dialogue: for Constructive Relations with Russia and the Recognition of the Crimean People's Will," the Ukrainian ministry said in a statement on December 11.

Ukraine sees this as an unfriendly act that violates the provisions of UN General Assembly resolution 68/262 of March 27, 2014, titled "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine" and qualified as Russia's attempt to legitimize the illegal occupation of Crimea, the ministry added.

In this regard, Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Serbia in Ukraine Svetlana Kosutic was invited by Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 11 to express protest over said actions.