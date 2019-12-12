U.S. preliminarily agrees to appointment of Yelchenko as Ukraine's ambassador

He will replace Valeriy Chaly.

The United States has preliminarily agreed to the appointment of Volodymyr Yelchenko as Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

Yelchenko, who currently heads the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations, is to be replaced by incumbent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror Weekly) said, citing its sources.

Kyslytsia is now in charge of work with international organizations at the ministry's central office.

Presidential decrees on their appointment are expected to be issued soon.

Yelchenko is replacing the outgoing Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Valeriy Chaly. He and 10 other ambassadors were dismissed by a presidential decree on July 19, 2019.