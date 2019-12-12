Ukraine signs updated version of Ukraine-NATO roadmap

The NATO-Ukraine Joint Working Group on Defense-Technical Cooperation held its 28th meeting in Brussels.

Ukraine has signed an updated version of the Ukraine-NATO roadmap on defense and technical cooperation.

Ukrainian delegates led by Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Serhiy Demedyuk took part in the 28th meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Working Group on Defense-Technical Cooperation, the NSDC's press service told UNIAN.

The meeting was held at NATO's Headquarters in Brussels on December 12.

The delegation of the Alliance was headed by Assistant Secretary General for Defense Investment Camille Grand.

During the event, the participants reviewed the results of cooperation with NATO in 2019 in the field of arms and reform of the national defense and industrial complex and identified priorities for 2020.

The parties considered practical aspects of cooperation in the framework of the programs and projects of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, the NATO Communications and Information Agency, and the groups of the Conference of National Armaments Directors.