Zelensky comments on probe into signing of Minsk agreements by Poroshenko

The president suggested he wouldn't have signed a deal on such conditions, later adding that it could be the case of "never say never".

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has commented on the probe, recently launched by the State Bureau of Investigation, into "high treason" by ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during the signing of Minsk Agreements of 2015.

"It is very difficult to comment on ... I have no influence on the SBI or any other law enforcement agency, but we meet with law enforcement chiefs once a week to see what's happening in our country and what is the crime situation. I think that behind Petro Poroshenko there are a lot of different sins related to him and his entourage. It’s hard for me to comment on this case, but I'll tell you frankly that I would never have signed such an agreement and such conditions," Zelensky said at the Right to Power panel show on 1+1 TV.

"But I personally don't know, as I haven't been there, under what conditions exactly this version of Minsk was signed. It is very difficult to say something, but it seems to me that things weren't easy there. It seems to me that in this situation, it's 'never say never'," the head of state added.

As UNIAN reported, on December 10, the State Bureau of Investigation launched criminal proceedings probing signs of possible treason by ex-president of Ukraine and incumbent MP Petro Poroshenko during his signing of the Minsk agreements, the so-called Minsk Package of Measures of February 12, 2015.

The report to the SBI, which created formal grounds for launching proceedings was filed by Andriy Portnov, a former top official who was in office during Viktor Yanukovych's presidency.

UNIAN memo. Peace talks on Donbas, eastern Ukraine, were held in Minsk on February 12, 2015. The participants were the then President of Ukraine Poroshenko, the then French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As a result of the negotiations, a set of measures aimed at implementing the Minsk agreements reached in September 2014 was approved. In addition, a declaration was adopted by the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, and Russia in support of these measures.