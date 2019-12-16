Ukraine ranks 39th among world's most powerful countries

The top three are the United States, Russia and China.

Ukraine ranks 39th among the world's most powerful countries.

It is ahead of Finland, Greece, Oman, Kazakhstan, Poland, as well as a number of other countries, including Portugal, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Croatia, etc., according to a ranking published by U.S. News & World Report, a multi-platform publisher of news and information.

However, Ukraine is behind such countries as Luxembourg, Belarus, Vietnam, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Pakistan, Iraq, Iran, and others.

There was no change this year in the top nine countries seen as being the most powerful, the publication says.

The United States, which is perceived to be the most powerful country, has the world's largest economy and biggest military budget. Russia and China, the next two countries perceived to be the most powerful, are among the world's top four military spenders. The top 10 also includes Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.

At the same time, Estonia, a small country in Northern Europe and a former part of the Soviet Union, is viewed as the least powerful nation. Estonia's Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania, Southeastern Europe's Slovenia and Central Europe's Slovakia round out the bottom five.

The 2019 Best Countries rankings, formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, are based on a survey that asked more than 20,000 people from four regions to associate 80 countries with specific attributes.

The Power subranking is based on an equally weighted average of scores from five country attributes that related to a country's power: a leader, economically influential, politically influential, strong international alliances and strong military.