Ukraine's FM: Railway service with occupied Donbas may resume

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko does not rule out a railway service with Russia-occupied Donbas may resume.

"I do not exclude either passenger or cargo traffic. We have a lot of work to do for this service to resume. Of course, if there is infrastructure, it is not difficult to map out where there are roads, railroad tracks, and where people can cross. But not only this. There are certain areas that are not directly related to crossings," he told UNIAN in an exclusive interview.

The Normandy Four leaders at a summit in Paris on December 9 supported the achievement of agreement within the Trilateral Contact Group on new delimitation border crossing points, based primarily on humanitarian criteria, within 30 days.

Prystaiko said a new entry and exit checkpoint could be opened in the town of Zolote, where the Ukrainian side had already set up its own checkpoint.

"We already have a positive experience, for example, the Chonhar entry and exit checkpoint [on the administrative border between mainland Ukraine and Russian-occupied Crimea]. A lot of work has really been done there, the checkpoint meets high standards. We can multiply this experience by launching new checkpoints," he added.