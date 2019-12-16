Ukraine stands against attracting militants to Normandy talks – MFA

19:30, 16 December 2019
Politics
505 0
Photo from UNIAN

That's according to Kateryna Zelenko, a speaker for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose comment came as a response to a journalist's question regarding statements suggesting attracting representatives of the occupation authorities in eastern Ukraine to the Normandy talks.

Read alsoVadym Prystaiko: If by year-end we're able to do a swap, then Normandy format summits make sense

"We strongly condemn any attempts at any contacts with the so-called 'republics' in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In no way do such contacts, even if disguised as 'mediation', contribute to peace. On the contrary, they are harmful and aimed at legitimizing Russia's crimes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and international law in general," Zelenko emphasized.

At the same time, the diplomat recalled that the formula for achieving peace in Ukraine is very simple – it's about the withdrawal of Russian troops and restoration of Ukraine's control over the state border.

"This position is also supported by the German government, whose efforts in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in Donbas are highly valued in Ukraine," Zelenko said. Also, she also said that any provocation by apologists of Russia's aggressive policies shall be perceived in Ukraine as complicity in a crime.

If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter
Tags: #Russia#Donbas#militants#NormandyFour#Germany#talks#MFAUkraine#peace#proxyforces