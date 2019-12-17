Parliament speaker Razumkov signs bill on extension of Donbas special status

The bill has been submitted to the president for signature.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov has signed bill No. 2569 on amendments to Article 1 of the Law of Ukraine on the special order of local self-government in certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The document was returned with Razumkov's signature on December 17, according to the parliament's website.

As UNIAN reported earlier, on September 16, 2014, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, passed the bill on the special order of local self-government in certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which was submitted by the then President Petro Poroshenko.

The law was supposed to be in effect for three years. Then it was extended.

On December 12, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada passed the relevant bill in the first reading and in general to extend the special status for another year, until December 31, 2020.