Bill on president's appointment of SBI, NABU heads ruled unconstitutional – source

On September 3, the Verkhovna Rada sent the relevant bill to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has ruled a bill amending Article 106 of the Constitution (No. 1014), which proposes the president be granted the right to create regulatory agencies and appoint heads of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), is unconstitutional.

"Indeed, [the Constitutional Court's] judges have adopted a conclusion that bill No. 1014 is unconstitutional," a source in the Constitutional Court told an UNIAN correspondent.

Under the bill, Article 106 of the Constitution of Ukraine is supplemented by two new clauses that determine that the president, among other things, appoints and dismisses NABU and SBI heads in accordance with the laws of Ukraine.

The bill proposes that it is the president who creates independent regulatory agencies that carry out state regulation, monitoring and control of the activities of business entities in certain areas, as well as appoints and dismisses their members in accordance with the laws of Ukraine.

On October 23, the Constitutional Court began considering the case on the relevant bill. The court had to check it for compliance with the requirements of Articles 157 and 158 of the Fundamental Law.