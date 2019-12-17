Bill on reducing number of Ukrainian lawmakers recognized constitutional

The bill proposes amending Article 76 of the Constitution of Ukraine to fix the constitutionally binding number of MPs at 300.

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has ruled a bill amending the Fundamental Law to reduce of the number of lawmakers in parliament is constitutional.

"The Constitutional Court pointed to disagreement with other provisions of the Constitution regarding the continuity of power, however, in general, the conclusion on this bill is positive," a source in the Constitutional Court told an UNIAN correspondent.

As UNIAN reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, sent the relevant bill to the Constitutional Court on September 3.

The bill proposes amending Article 76 of the Constitution of Ukraine, pointing out that the constitutionally binding composition of the Verkhovna Rada is 300 lawmakers (instead of 450 MPs), who are elected for five years.

Article 77 is supplemented by the norm that the lawmakers are elected under proportional representation.

The Verkhovna Rada asked the court to check the bill for compliance with Articles 157 and 158 of the Fundamental Law.