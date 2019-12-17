Team Zelensky explain, which participants of Donbas events not to be pardoned

The question of liability of those who collaborated with illegal armed groups or the occupation administration in Donbas is more complex.

Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Chairman of the working group on the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories of the Legal Reform Commission Anton Korinevych said that the amnesty could not be applied to those who committed war crimes, crimes against the population, and serious human rights violations.

The official's comments came as he spoke at a roundtable in Kyiv, according to an UNIAN correspondent.

"The issue of amnesty is important, and it will emerge one way or another, but we in the working group understand that we can't talk about amnesty when we we talk about war crimes, crimes against humanity, when we talk about other serious human rights violations. Neither amnesty, nor pardon, nor other procedures can be applied in such cases," said Korinevych.

Read also"Amnesty" most controversial issue of Donbas settlement – MP

With regard to the overall liability of persons who collaborated with illegal armed groups or the occupation administration in the Donbas, the issue is more complex, the official added.

"This is a matter of several legal acts that must be adopted in pursuance of these provisions. We are ready to work with this," he said. "Amnesty is not for 100%. Those who committed serious crimes, of course, cannot be pardoned."

He noted that there are people who live in the temporarily occupied territory, work there, not being directly related to the occupation administration and illegal armed groups.

"Obviously, we cannot and will not raise the question of their liability, but there are people who head some kind of 'bodies', who performed activities to the detriment of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. This is another matter," he said. "Those persons who are criminals, who committed acts to the detriment of Ukraine, who in 2014 raised all these processes in our territories – we must somehow raise the issue of bringing them to justice," summed up Korinevych.