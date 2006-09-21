President supports army

Victor Yushchenko told reporters Wednesday the National Security and Defense Council had discussed defense and security provisions of next year’s budget and ways to reduce Ukraine’s armed forces, according to the President’s press-office.

“People leaving the army should be paid sufficient compensations, and the state should also provide them with alternative jobs,” he said.

The President said the budget should focus on the development needs of enterprises producing military equipment, communication devices and weapons, which is one of the key clauses of the 2007 financial plan.

The participants of the meeting also spoke about financial means of managing military property.

Mr. Yushchenko also said Ukraine had enough financial resources to build more houses for army officers.