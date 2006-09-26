Yanukovych develops political reform

The Law of Ukraine “On the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine” will be considered at the nearest Gov session. Prime Minister of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych disclosed this while opening the meeting of the Government Committee for Legal Policy, Defense, International Cooperation and European Integration, according to the press-office of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As Prime Minister noted, adoption of the Law of Ukraine “On the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine” is necessary for further implementation of the political reform. “I think, at the next Gov session we’ll consider and take a decision on creating a real mechanism of cooperation between the President and Government”, Viktor Yanukovych reported.

The Head of Government disclosed that the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Justice Ministry have already worked out a Draft Decree of the President of Ukraine “On order of preparation and submission of draft acts of the President of Ukraine”. In his opinion, the adoption of this document will allow to determine regulations on separating authorities of the President and Government and to decide on countersign of Presidential Decrees.

The Head of Government believes that a proper procedure is required to visa Presidential Decrees at the level of Prime Minister and respective Ministries because government officials are executors of these acts. “Since 1996 this norm has envisaged signing Drafts, Decrees of the President of Ukraine. It is impossible without this procedure” Viktor Yanukovych emphasized.