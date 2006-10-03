Our Ukraine is in opposition, if Pact is ignored

Anatoli Kinakh, MP, member of the Our Ukraine faction says that the OU is in opposition of the clauses of the National Unity Pact are not included into a coalition agreement, according to Razom web site.

That’s what Mr. Kinakh declared in the parliament and stressed there would be no alternative.

He added that the OU would not stop observing the Pact that had been signed by the SPU and the Party of Regions. “The Communists do not accept the clauses of the Pact in a coalition agreement” – Mr. Kinakh declared. He thinks that the Party of Regions and the SPU will have to decide whom to be with, the Our Ukraine or the CPU.