BYuT expects Yushchenko to join the opposition

BYuT member Anatoliy Semynoha is convinced Our Ukraine parliamentary faction will sooner or later join the opposition, according to Ukrayinska Pravda.

“Generally speaking I am convinced that Our Ukraine has no other choice but to join inter-factional opposition founded by BYuT and SPU lawmakers. Sooner or later all the members of this parliamentary faction will be in the opposition,” he said in an interview with Izvestiya periodical.

Asked if Our Ukraine joins the opposition run by Yulia Tymoshenko or forms a separate opposition Semynoha replied: “I think there should be only one opposition if it intends to be strong and influential. Yulia Tymoshenko has already formed an inter-factional oppositional group which invites Our Ukraine MPs.”

Commenting on the information concerning Tymoshenko’s alleged appointment NSDC Secretary Semynoha noted:

“The president is in a very difficult situation now: Party of Regions tries to get a total control and confer Viktor Yanukovych absolute powers. Yulia Tymoshenko is a kind of politician who may considerably strengthen president’s positions.”

“Personally I think that the president realized he was wrong having not dissolved the parliament. He tries to correct himself in such a way. It is really difficult to say what kind of decision will be taken up,” he added.

Asked about bill on the opposition which implies financing of the ‘shadow government’ Semynoha said: “Ministers of the oppositional government are not MPs, so they are eligible for the minister’s wages.”