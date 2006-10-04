President`s party transfers to opposition
18:55, 04 October 2006Politics
368 0
Our Ukraine block will not join the broad coalition. According to an UNIAN correspondent, this is the result of the talks of the four political parties leaders: Party of Regions leader Prime Minister Victor Yanukovych, Verkhovna Rada chairman Oleksander Moroz, Our Ukraine faction leader Roman Bessmertny, and Communist Party leader Petro Symonenko.
