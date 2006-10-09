Kyrylenko: Formation of a broad coalition is possible

“It seems to me, a broad coalition may be formed only if the National Unity Pact is adopted by the Verkhovna Rada” – Vyacheslav Kyrylenko, MP, member of the Our Ukraine faction said in his interview to “Dzerkalo tyzhnya”, according to Razom web site. – Then the Pact will be legitimatised in the parliament and become a political and legal reality. It will extremely hard and not comfortable not to follow it”

“There were proposals to make the Pact a legal document earlier, but they were not supported. – The MP said. – Nowadays we see how different political forces treat it in a different way”.

“If the Party of Regions declares that it is not ready or unwilling to observe the clauses of the Pact, it may only lead to the PM’s and the cabinet’s dismissal” – V. Kyrylenko said.