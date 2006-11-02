Kuchma: Gongadze’s murder casts shadow on Moroz

Former President Leonid Kuchma considers that Georgiy Gongadze’s murder casts shadow not only on him but also on Olexandr Moroz, according to Ukrayinska Pravda.

Kuchma was quoted as saying that in an interview with Izvestiya V Ukrayine periodical when making comments on MP Ihor Pylypchuk’s statement that the journalist’s murder and Viktor Yushchenko’s poisoning constituted links in one and the same chain.

“Moroz had no other way out, he had to make Melnychenko’s records public. It’s not merely a coincidence that Gongadze’s body was thrown up to his election division. So Moroz had to clear himself,” claimed the former President.

At the same time former Prosecutor General Svystoslav Piskun assures that he has “the full version of Yushchenko’s poisoning.” He also doubts that Yushchenko case may be tied with Gongadze or say Chornovil death or with any other criminal case.

Piskun says that being the Prosecutor General he had no facts sustaining Pylypchuk’s version, so the latter should not charge somebody for no reason.

Pylypchuk also mentioned Yevhen Marchuk, the former Prime Minister, as the owner of a record proving preparation of Vyacheslav Chornovil’s assassination.

Chornovil’s son Taras opines that “situation with that record looks strange,” but agrees with Piskun that nobody is to blame without presenting clear facts and motives.

Yet the record really existed as Marchuk confessed at the sitting of the VR Inquiry Commission that he had showed it to some MPs including Hrihoriy Omelchenko, Anatoliy Yermak and Mykola Oliynyk.

Taras Chornovil reproached Marchuk in criminal data hiding and dislikes the arrogant practice of giving no proofs thus putting criminal cases on hold.