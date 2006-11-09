Hrytsenko demands to sack Medvedko from post of Prosecutor General

Defense Minister of Ukraine Anatoliy Hrytsenko demands to sack Oleksander Medvedko from the post of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, the Minister claimed this to journalists at the Zhytomyr target ground today.

“If an honest and responsible person is appointed on the post of the Prosecutor General, it will allow working hundreds and thousands of highly qualified investigators of the Prosecutor’s General Office. Only then we will be able to speak about an efficient struggle against corruption”, A.Hrytsenko said, adding that O.Medvedko must resign.