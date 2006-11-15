38 Yanukovych speaks in support of consolidation

Prime Minister of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych emphasized in his address at the Government session that he personally speaks in support of consolidation of the political forces and political stabilization in Ukraine in the whole, according to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

At the same time PM Viktor Yanukovych addressed the Ministers from the “Our Ukraine” bloc with a proposal to evaluate personally the initiative of the “National Union “Our Ukraine” Party on the necessity of Government’s resignation.

“It is necessary to make a political decision now. If you have no disagreement in the Government’s policy you shall say publicly about it. If there are disagreements you shall make it clear and take a decision for yourselves”, Viktor Yanukovych stated.